Tolins Tyres share are down by -4.15%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹215.1 and closed at ₹217. The stock reached a high of ₹221.9 and a low of ₹215.1 during the day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹217, -4.15% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83247.23, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹221.9 and a low of ₹215.1 during the day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
0.00
10
0.00
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.
Tolins Tyres share price down -4.15% today to trade at ₹217 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.17% & 0.2% each respectively.