Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are down by -1.07%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day for Tolins Tyres, the stock opened at ₹ 186.15 and closed at ₹ 184.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 186.25, while the lowest was ₹ 183.45. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline by the end of the trading session.

At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹184.15, -1.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81049.3, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹186.25 and a low of ₹183.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 189.94 10 187.79 20 194.84 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.