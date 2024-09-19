Tolins Tyres share are down by -4.99%, Nifty up by 0.14%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 211.45 and closed at 204.70. The stock reached a high of 214 and a low of 204.70 during the session.

19 Sep 2024
Tolins Tyres
Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 204.7, -4.99% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83116.74, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of 214 and a low of 204.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 32.89 & P/B is at 8.51.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price down -4.99% today to trade at 204.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.14% & 0.2% each respectively.

19 Sep 2024
