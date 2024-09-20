Tolins Tyres share are down by -1.81%, Nifty up by 1.21%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 198 and closed at 201. The stock reached a high of 206.8 and a low of 195.35 during the day.

20 Sep 2024
Tolins Tyres
Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 201, -1.81% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84426.93, up by 1.49%. The stock has hit a high of 206.8 and a low of 195.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price down -1.81% today to trade at 201 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Radiant Cash Management Services, Macfos are falling today, but its peers PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Sudarshan Pharma Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.21% & 1.49% each respectively.

20 Sep 2024
