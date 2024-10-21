Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are down by -1.41%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹ 183.5 and closed at ₹ 181.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 186.25 and a low of ₹ 181.2 during the day.

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹181.45, -1.41% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80988.3, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹186.25 and a low of ₹181.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 185.83 10 187.80 20 191.26 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .

