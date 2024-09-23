Tolins Tyres share are up by 2.49%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 200.55 and closed at 205.55. The stock reached a high of 208.35 and a low of 196.10 during the session.

Published23 Sep 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Tolins Tyres
Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 205.55, 2.49% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84701.36, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 208.35 and a low of 196.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
50.00
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.41 & P/B is at 7.87.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price up 2.49% today to trade at 205.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bajaj Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.19% each respectively.

