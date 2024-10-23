Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are up by 1.79%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹ 171.05 and closed at ₹ 173.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 174.35 and a low of ₹ 170.65 during the trading session.

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:04 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹173.5, 1.79% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80607.49, up by 0.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹174.35 and a low of ₹170.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 184.30 10 187.27 20 190.25 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}