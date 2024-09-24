Tolins Tyres share are down by -2.8%, Nifty up by 0.08%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹ 207 and closed at ₹ 201. The stock reached a high of ₹ 207 and a low of ₹ 200.5 during the day.

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:15 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹201, -2.8% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84939.48, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹207 and a low of ₹200.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 0.00 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.42 & P/B is at 8.13.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.