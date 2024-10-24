Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are down by -1.58%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|181.68
|10
|185.81
|20
|188.44
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36%
The company has a
The FII holding has
Tolins Tyres share price down -1.58% today to trade at ₹171.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.04% each respectively.
