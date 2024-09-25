Tolins Tyres share are down by -1.52%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 198.2 and closed at 198. The stock reached a high of 200.9 and a low of 197.

Published25 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Tolins Tyres
Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 12:01 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 198, -1.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84789.34, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of 200.9 and a low of 197 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5217.50
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.56 & P/B is at 7.91.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price down -1.52% today to trade at 198 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Macfos are falling today, but its peers PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Radiant Cash Management Services, Bright Outdoor Media are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.17% & -0.15% each respectively.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM IST
