Tolins Tyres share are down by -1.52%, Nifty down by -0.17%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|217.50
|10
|0.00
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36%
The company has a
The FII holding has
Tolins Tyres share price down -1.52% today to trade at ₹198 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Macfos are falling today, but its peers PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Radiant Cash Management Services, Bright Outdoor Media are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.17% & -0.15% each respectively.