Tolins Tyres share are down by -0.99%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 195.4 and closed at 195. The stock reached a high of 199.7 and a low of 194 during the session.

Livemint
Published26 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Tolins Tyres
Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 12:01 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 195, -0.99% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85436.5, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of 199.7 and a low of 194 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5210.05
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.90 & P/B is at 7.74.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price down -0.99% today to trade at 195 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Radiant Cash Management Services, RBZ Jewellers are falling today, but its peers Macfos, Bright Outdoor Media are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.26% & 0.31% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTolins Tyres share are down by -0.99%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

164.40
12:03 PM | 26 SEP 2024
2.8 (1.73%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.60
12:03 PM | 26 SEP 2024
3.85 (2.88%)

Vedanta

495.65
12:03 PM | 26 SEP 2024
16.05 (3.35%)

Tata Power

472.80
12:03 PM | 26 SEP 2024
4.7 (1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Swan Energy

612.90
11:54 AM | 26 SEP 2024
45.1 (7.94%)

Easy Trip Planners

36.41
11:55 AM | 26 SEP 2024
2.11 (6.15%)

Elecon Engineering Co

700.05
11:55 AM | 26 SEP 2024
37.1 (5.6%)

Sapphire Foods India

385.35
11:55 AM | 26 SEP 2024
15.2 (4.11%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,045.00660.00
    Chennai
    77,051.00660.00
    Delhi
    77,203.00660.00
    Kolkata
    77,055.00660.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.