Tolins Tyres share are down by -0.99%, Nifty up by 0.26%

At 26 Sep 12:01 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹195, -0.99% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85436.5, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of ₹199.7 and a low of ₹194 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 210.05 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.90 & P/B is at 7.74.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.