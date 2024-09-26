Hello User
Tolins Tyres share are down by -0.99%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Tolins Tyres share are down by -0.99%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Livemint

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 195.4 and closed at 195. The stock reached a high of 199.7 and a low of 194 during the session.

Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 12:01 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 195, -0.99% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85436.5, up by 0.31%. The stock has hit a high of 199.7 and a low of 194 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5210.05
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.90 & P/B is at 7.74.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price down -0.99% today to trade at 195 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Radiant Cash Management Services, RBZ Jewellers are falling today, but its peers Macfos, Bright Outdoor Media are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.26% & 0.31% each respectively.

