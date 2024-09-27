Tolins Tyres share are up by 1.11%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:13 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹195.7, 1.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85807.14, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹195.95 and a low of ₹193.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 204.16 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.37 & P/B is at 7.60.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.