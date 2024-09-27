Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tolins Tyres share are up by 1.11%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Tolins Tyres share are up by 1.11%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Livemint

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 194.5 and closed at 195.7. The stock reached a high of 195.95 and a low of 193.5 during the session.

Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:13 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 195.7, 1.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85807.14, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 195.95 and a low of 193.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5204.16
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.37 & P/B is at 7.60.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price up 1.11% today to trade at 195.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Macfos are falling today, but its peers Radiant Cash Management Services, Meson Valves India, Bright Outdoor Media are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.17% & -0.03% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.