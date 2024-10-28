Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are down by -0.09%, Nifty up by 0.97%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 166.15 and closed at 165.5. The stock reached a high of 168 and a low of 159 during the day.

Published28 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Tolins Tyres
Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:10 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 165.5, -0.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80107.37, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of 168 and a low of 159 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5171.92
10178.88
20184.30
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price down -0.09% today to trade at 165.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.97% & 0.89% each respectively.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
