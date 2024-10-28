Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are down by -0.09%, Nifty up by 0.97%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹ 166.15 and closed at ₹ 165.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 168 and a low of ₹ 159 during the day.

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:10 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹165.5, -0.09% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80107.37, up by 0.89%. The stock has hit a high of ₹168 and a low of ₹159 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 171.92 10 178.88 20 184.30 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}