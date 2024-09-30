Tolins Tyres share are down by -3.21%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:01 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹191.2, -3.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹196.95 and a low of ₹188.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 199.18 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 30.15 & P/B is at 7.80.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.