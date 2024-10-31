Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Tolins Tyres share price are up by 1.43%, Nifty down by -0.35%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 31 Oct 2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹ 164.3 and closed at ₹ 166.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 167.15 and a low of ₹ 163.9 during the day.

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 11:02 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹166.25, 1.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79596.8, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹167.15 and a low of ₹163.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 168.83 10 175.26 20 181.67 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% & ROA of 17.03% respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}