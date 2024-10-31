Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Tolins Tyres share price are up by 1.43%, Nifty down by -0.35%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 11:02 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹166.25, 1.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79596.8, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹167.15 and a low of ₹163.9 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|168.83
|10
|175.26
|20
|181.67
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
Tolins Tyres Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% & ROA of 17.03% respectively.
