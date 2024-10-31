Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Tolins Tyres share price are up by 1.43%, Nifty down by -0.35%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Tolins Tyres share price are up by 1.43%, Nifty down by -0.35%

Livemint

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 31 Oct 2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 164.3 and closed at 166.25. The stock reached a high of 167.15 and a low of 163.9 during the day.

Tolins TyresShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 11:02 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 166.25, 1.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79596.8, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 167.15 and a low of 163.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5168.83
10175.26
20181.67
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% & ROA of 17.03% respectively.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price has gained 1.43% today to trade at 166.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.35% & -0.43% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.