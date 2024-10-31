Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are up by 2.5%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹164.3 and closed at ₹168. The stock reached a high of ₹168 and a low of ₹163.9 during the session.
Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:02 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹168, 2.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹168 and a low of ₹163.9 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
168.83
10
175.26
20
181.67
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
Tolins Tyres Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.
Tolins Tyres share price has gained 2.5% today to trade at ₹168 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.56% & -0.69% each respectively.