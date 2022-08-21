Top 3 high dividend paying stocks of 2022: Do you own any?3 min read . 10:08 PM IST
- No matter how the market is performing, investing in high-performing companies produces dividends that investors may utilise as a reliable source of income.
No matter how the market is performing, investing in high-performing companies produces dividends that investors may utilise as a reliable source of income. You may discover how a firm expanded its profit and growth and was able to pay dividends to its shareholders by looking at the dividend payout ratio of that company through time. The dividend payout ratio determines what proportion of net income is delivered as dividends to shareholders; the higher the ratio, the healthier the company's balance sheet. The firms that have announced the highest dividends for 2022 are listed here for investors seeking stocks with high dividend payout ratios.
With a market valuation of ₹49,686.48 crore, Trent Ltd. is a large-cap company that belongs to the consumer discretionary industry. One of the top companies in India's branded retail sector is Trent. As a subsidiary of the Tata Group, Trent's flagship concept, Westside, provides branded clothing, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children as well as a selection of home furnishings and décor.
According to Equitymaster statistics, Trent has the highest dividend payout ratio on our list at 205.1% and the five-year average is currently 57.44%. Trent announced a 170.00% equity dividend at a face value of ₹1, or ₹1.7 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. This amounts to a dividend yield of 0.12% at the current share price of ₹1,395.60. The company paid-up issued capital for the fiscal year 2022 is Rs. 35.55 Cr and the company has an EPS of ₹12.26 per share.
A large-cap company with a market valuation of ₹52,180.87 crore, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry. One of the top pharmaceutical firms in the nation is Torrent Pharma, the flagship company of the Torrent Group. The company also has a sizable footprint in the gynecology, oncology, diabetology, pain management, and anti-infective industries. The company is ranked top among Indian companies for having the largest market share in Brazil and Germany with a presence in more than 40 countries.
As per the data of Equitymaster, for the financial year ended March 2022, the dividend payout ratio of Torrent Pharma reached 104.50% which is the highest since March 2018 and the 5-year average dividend payout ratio was 61.11%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced an equity dividend of 960.00% at a face value of ₹5, or ₹48 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. This generates a dividend yield of 3.12% at the current share price of ₹1,535. Torrent Pharma has total issued capital of ₹84.61 Cr in FY22 and the company has an EPS of ₹30.85 per share.
Marico Ltd., an FMCG firm with a market valuation of ₹66,740.88 crore, is a large-cap company. One of the top manufacturers of consumer goods in India is Marico, which specialises in beauty and healthcare items. Parachute, Saffola, Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet, Saffola ImmuniVeda, Saffola Mealmaker, Hair & Care, Parachute Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Mediker, Coco Soul, Revive, Set Wet, Livon and Beardo, and Just Herbs are just a few of the company's brands. The firm, which has its headquarters in Mumbai, has seven plants across India in the cities of Puducherry, Perundurai, Jalgaon, Guwahati, Baddi, and Sanand. The company is also present in over 25 developing economies throughout Asia and Africa.
As per the data of Equitymaster, for the financial year ended March 2022, Marico recorded a dividend payout ratio of 95.30% the highest since March 2018. Marico has announced an equity dividend of 925.00% at a face value of ₹1, or ₹9.25 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. This produces a dividend yield of 1.79% at the current share price of ₹514.05. Marico has total issued capital of ₹129.13 Cr in FY22 the highest since 1995, and currently, the company holds an EPS of ₹9.95 per share.
