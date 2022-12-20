Domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities has maintained a cautiously positive long-term outlook on the Indian IT sector, supported by strong investments in Digital Technologies, Cloud Transformation, IoT, As-a-Service, and Machine Learning, which will accelerate revenue growth across verticals.

“However, due to the challenging macroeconomic events, the company may face difficulty in execution and see delays in automation. Moreover, the rising attrition rate would continue to remain a key concern which would delay the current automation projects further. On the bright side, a few tailwinds such as the weakening of Ruppe may offset some of the higher operating expenses," the brokerage said in a note on the sector.

The dollar in recent months has appreciated significantly to near two-decade highs against other currencies as weaker global economic growth drives investors toward safe havens.

“Moreover, steps undertaken by the Federal Reserve such as tightening its monetary policy and increasing interest rates have supported the dollar further. Typically, a stronger dollar eats into the profits of companies that have sprawling international operations and convert foreign currencies into dollars," it added.

Sharing its top stock picks, Axis Securities said its picking order from largecap IT stocks are Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech, and Wipro. Whereas, its picking order from midcap IT stocks are Persistent Systems, LTI Mindtree, L&T Technology Services (LTTS), Cyient & Zensar Tech.

Another brokerage ICICI Securities said, “We continue to prefer stocks that are less vulnerable to slowdown and have the potential to continue gaining market share even in business downturns. We continue to prefer large-caps over midcaps."

“We believe from Q3FY23 management commentary of Indian IT services will start to weaken and impact on revenue growth will be visible in Q1 & Q2 of FY24. We believe Indian IT Services should always be accumulated when US macro is at its maximum pain & next 6-9 months will give investors good opportunity to accumulate preferred bets. We have Cyient as our top pick in our coverage universe followed by HCL Tech - offers good risk-reward ratio," ICICI Securities added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.