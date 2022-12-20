Top picks: Largecaps or midcaps? Which IT stocks should you prefer

“We believe from Q3FY23 management commentary of Indian IT services will start to weaken and impact on revenue growth will be visible in Q1 & Q2 of FY24. We believe Indian IT Services should always be accumulated when US macro is at its maximum pain & next 6-9 months will give investors good opportunity to accumulate preferred bets. We have Cyient as our top pick in our coverage universe followed by HCL Tech - offers good risk-reward ratio," ICICI Securities added.