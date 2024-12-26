Top sectors to pick and avoid in 2025

Mint spoke with wealth management experts to identify their top investment picks and strategies for 2025. Financial services stocks emerged as a favourite, driven by their reasonable valuations and the potential boost from monetary stimulus, which could revive credit growth and stabilize margins. In contrast, metals are largely seen as a sector to steer clear of in the coming year, facing challenges such as sluggish global growth and persistent overcapacity in China. While valuations in the sector are lower, uncertainties continue to cloud the outlook.