Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch Coal India, Shakti Pumps, Wipro shares on Thu, 10 Sept | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Thursday, September 10, following key business developments, order wins, regulatory approvals, fundraising plans and other corporate announcements.

Dilip Buildcon, Enviro Infra Engineers, Shakti Pumps, AU Small Finance Bank and Wipro are among the stocks likely to remain in focus. Focus Lighting and Fixtures, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Coal India and Sun Pharma may also attract attention following key business updates announced after market hours.

The Indian stock market remained under pressure in Wednesday's trade, extending its losing streak for the third straight session. The Nifty shed another 0.86% to hit a three-month low of 23,431, while the Sensex ended 1.08% lower at 74,764.

Although the markets showed some momentum in early trade, they quickly gave up their gains as selling pressure accelerated and persisted through the close, giving the bulls little opportunity to stage a recovery.

Technical experts suggest that the 23,400 zone is likely to act as the immediate support area for the Nifty 50.

Stocks to watch on September 10 Dilip Buildcon: The compnay receives ₹1,800 crore Letter of Intent from PNGRB for the Paradip-Raipur LPG pipeline project, covering the laying, building, operation and expansion of the pipeline.

Enviro Infra Engineers: Subsidiary Suyog Urja secures a ₹224.19 crore LOI from Tata Power Renewable Energy for a 180 MW wind EPC project in Parli, Maharashtra. The project is scheduled for completion by March 2027.

Shakti Pumps: Secures a ₹235.92 crore order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 10,000 off-grid solar water pumping systems. The order is to be executed within 60 days of the work order/NTP.

AU Small Finance Bank: RBI approves ICICI Prudential AMC and its associated schemes/funds to acquire an aggregate stake of up to 9.95% in the bank, subject to applicable regulations.

Focus Lighting: Bags an order worth around ₹10-17 crore from Larsen & Toubro for street lighting poles across the Northern Region of India.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Toll revenue rises 25% YoY to ₹807.4 crore in August 2026, compared with ₹646.2 crore a year ago, indicating continued growth in toll collections.

Wipro: The IT major launches a new CISO Command Center in collaboration with CrowdStrike to help enterprises strengthen cybersecurity against AI-driven risks. The initiative aims to provide proactive, risk-informed cyber resilience aligned with business priorities.

Coal India: Subsidiary Northern Coalfields sees coal production jump 67% and supply rise 75% as monsoon disruptions ease. NCL's FY27 production stands at 51.43 MT, with supplies reaching 55 MT by September 8.

Sun Pharma: Incorporates Sun Pharma Global Treasury Centre IFSC in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, which will operate as the global treasury center for the Sun Pharma Group.