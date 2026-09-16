Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch Infosys, Mazagon Dock, shares on Thursday, 17 Sept | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Thursday, September 17, following key business developments, order wins, fundraising plans, expansion initiatives, and other corporate announcements.
Suratwwala Business Group, Capital India Finance, Fortis Healthcare, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Infosys are among the stocks likely to remain in focus. Muthoot Capital Services, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Highway Infrastructure, Kalpataru Projects, and Krsnaa Diagnostics may also attract attention following announcements made by the companies.
Fortis Healthcare: The company has signed definitive agreements to provide healthcare services at a 400+ bed super-specialty hospital in Ashok Vihar, New Delhi. The hospital is expected to begin operations in 3-4 years, subject to approvals.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The company has signed an MoU with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Maharashtra to participate as the anchor shipyard in the proposed greenfield shipbuilding industrial cluster at Dighi, Maharashtra.
Infosys: The company has expanded its Indore Development Centre with a new 330,000 sq ft software development block, aimed at strengthening its AI and cloud services capabilities.
Muthoot Capital Services: The company has approved the issue of up to ₹150 crore of senior, secured, listed, and rated NCDs through private placement at an interest rate of 9.25%.
Kalpataru Projects: Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB will sell up to 30.19% of LMG's equity as part of its IPO in Sweden. LMG has also received prospectus approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.
Krsnaa Diagnostics: The company has completed formalities and signed a concession agreement with the Punjab government for developing, operating, and maintaining PET-CT diagnostic facilities at four government hospitals in the state.
Suratwwala Business Group: The company's subsidiary has secured a ₹69 crore EPC contract for a 20 MW AC/28.1 MW DC solar power plant in Maharashtra from Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana SSK.
Capital India Finance: The company has approved the issuance of listed, rated, secured NCDs worth up to ₹100 crore through private placement, comprising a ₹50 crore base issue and a ₹50 crore green shoe option.
Venus Pipes & Tubes: The company has approved a preferential issue of up to 22.28 lakh equity shares at ₹1,670 per share, aggregating up to ₹372 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.
Highway Infrastructure: The company has received a ₹105.08 crore Letter of Acceptance for the first year for toll plaza operations and user-fee collection on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. The two-year contract is valued at ₹220.66 crore, including escalation.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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