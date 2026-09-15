Top stocks in focus tomorrow: Investors must watch NBCC, BHEL, Bharat Forge shares on Wed, 16 Sept | Triggers

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Wednesday, September 16, following key business developments, order wins, manufacturing updates, regulatory developments and other corporate announcements.
Tata Communications, RR Kabel, Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Forge and Saatvik Green Energy are among the stocks likely to remain in focus. GTPL Hathway, BHEL, Purple Style Labs and NBCC (India) may also attract attention followiney announcements made by the companies.
Tata Communications: Tata Communications said its subsidiary TC Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency have reached an in-principle agreement to settle tax claims related to its International Telecommunications Services business. The company said no material impact on its financials is currently expected from the settlement.
Separately, the company said that it issued ₹400 crore of commercial paper at a 5.99% discount rate, with redemption due on October 22.
RR Kabel: RR Kabel has commenced commercial production of its new wires and cables manufacturing unit in Silvassa on September 15. The facility has a planned annual capacity of 18,000 MT, with 12,000 MT currently operational.
Aurobindo Pharma: Aurobindo Pharma said the USFDA inspection of its wholly owned subsidiary Apitoria Pharma's API manufacturing facility in Telangana concluded with one procedural observation. The company said it will respond to the regulator within the stipulated timeline.
Bharat Forge: Bharat Forge has partnered with Pratt & Whitney Canada to evaluate the integration of advanced turboprop engines into a HALE UAV programme being developed by India's DRDO. The collaboration covers engine compatibility and engine-airframe integration.
Saatvik Green Energy: Saatvik Green Energy has secured an order worth ₹1,041.63 crore from Solar Energy Corporation of India for the supply of solar PV modules, with completion scheduled by December 2027.
GTPL Hathway: GTPL Hathway has completed the acquisition of the cable television business of seven ACT Group companies for an aggregate cash consideration of ₹35.55 crore.
BHEL: BHEL has signed a joint venture agreement with Titagarh Rail Systems to form a 50:50 joint venture for the maintenance of Vande Bharat sleeper trainsets for 35 years.
Purple Style Labs: Purple Style Labs has approved a ₹420 crore investment in its wholly owned subsidiary PSL Retail through a rights issue, using part of the proceeds from its IPO fresh issue.
NBCC (India): NBCC has received work orders worth ₹144.98 crore, including project management services for NEEPCO and repair-related work for SAIL.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.