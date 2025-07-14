Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 14 July

The Indian stock market declined on Friday as selling pressure intensified across key sectors, dragging benchmark indices lower. Despite a few resilient stocks, the overall tone remained decisively negative, reflecting investor caution and broad-based profit booking after recent highs.

The Nifty 50 managed to hold slightly above the 25,000 mark but still ended lower, settling at 25,149.85, down 205.40 points or 0.81%. The BSE Sensex saw a steep fall, losing 689.81 points or 0.83% to close at 82,500.47, as heavyweight stocks failed to offer any meaningful support.

Top 3 Stocks Recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 14 July

Buy: Bosch Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 36,525.00

Why it’s recommended: Bosch Ltd is showing robust bullish momentum with clear confirmation across major technical indicators. The stock is trading firmly near its recent highs, supported by strong price action and sustained buying interest. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at74.72, which is just shy of the classic overbought mark but still indicates continued bullish strength. The MACD reading of+765.78 shows strong positive momentum, while the ADX at52.60 confirms the presence of a well-established trend with significant directional conviction. Together, these signals suggest that Bosch Ltd is in a powerful uptrend with potential for further upside in the near term.

The stock has shown resilience amid broader market weakness and is consistently holding above key moving averages on both daily and lower timeframes, which reinforces the strength of the current rally. Given the strong technical setup and the alignment of major momentum indicators, Bosch Ltd remains a strong candidate for short-term swing trades.

Breakout zone: Sustained strength near recent highs with no sign of exhaustion yet.

Breakout zone: Sustained strength near recent highs with no sign of exhaustion yet. Pattern: Strong momentum breakout with trend confirmation

RSI: Bullish and holding near 75, showing steady strength on daily charts

MACD: Significantly positive, reinforcing the uptrend

ADX: Above 50, confirming a strong trend

Above 50, confirming a strong trend Technical analysis: The overall structure remains technically sound, backed by decisive price action and the alignment of moving averages, with momentum indicators firmly bullish. The immediate upside target lies in the ₹ 39,200 zone, as the stock continues its momentum-driven rally. Traders can expect continuation towards this level if the broader market remains supportive and the stock holds above near-term support levels.

The overall structure remains technically sound, backed by decisive price action and the alignment of moving averages, with momentum indicators firmly bullish. The immediate upside target lies in the 39,200 zone, as the stock continues its momentum-driven rally. Traders can expect continuation towards this level if the broader market remains supportive and the stock holds above near-term support levels. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 35,202 would invalidate this bullish momentum setup and indicate a potential short-term pullback. Any sudden reversal or sharp profit-booking near overbought zones should be watched closely, and traders must maintain strict stop-loss discipline to protect gains.

Buy at: ₹ 36,525.00

36,525.00 Target price: ₹ 39,200

39,200 Stop loss: ₹ 35,202.00

Buy: Dabur India Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 530.85

Why it’s recommended: Dabur India is showing encouraging signs of short-term momentum with a healthy combination of trend strength and positive price action. The dailyRSI (14) stands at69.37, which places it firmly in the bullish range, reflecting strong buying interest yet staying just below the classic overbought level. This suggests there’s still room for the stock to extend gains without immediate risk of exhaustion. TheMACD (12,26) at+4.95 remains positive, confirming sustained upside momentum and a clear bullish crossover. TheADX (14) is at36.63, indicating a moderate but strengthening trend — just shy of the strong trend mark (40), which supports the bullish view.

Dabur has held up well despite broader market choppiness and continues to trade above short-term moving averages, confirming solid trend alignment. The stock recently broke out of a short-term consolidation phase and is now set up for a potential extension towards higher levels in the coming sessions.

Breakout zone: Recent breakout from a tight range, supported by steady buying.

Recent breakout from a tight range, supported by steady buying. Pattern: Short-term momentum breakout with moderate trend confirmation

RSI: Strong, healthy range below overbought — signals more room to run

MACD: Positive, showing consistent buying strength

ADX: Moderate trend, supporting continuation moves

Moderate trend, supporting continuation moves Technical analysis: The overall structure for Dabur India remains technically sound, backed by a good balance of momentum and trend confirmation. If the price holds above the immediate support zone, there is clear potential for a move towards the ₹ 565– ₹ 570 zone in the next few sessions.

The overall structure for Dabur India remains technically sound, backed by a good balance of momentum and trend confirmation. If the price holds above the immediate support zone, there is clear potential for a move towards the 565– 570 zone in the next few sessions. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 517 would weaken this bullish setup and indicate that short-term momentum is fading. Keep an eye on any abrupt reversal patterns near overbought RSI levels. Maintain strict stop-loss discipline to protect capital and capture the move cleanly.

Buy at: ₹ 530.85

530.85 Target price: ₹ 565– ₹ 570

565– 570 Stop loss: ₹ 517.00

Buy: Laurus Labs Ltd — Current Price: ₹ 790.00

Why it’s recommended: Laurus Labs is demonstrating strong short-term momentum, backed by decisive bullish signals across key technical indicators. TheRSI (14) is at65.31, comfortably above the neutral 55–60 zone, indicating healthy buying strength without being excessively overbought. TheMACD (12,26) stands at+9.79, confirming positive momentum and a clear bullish crossover above the zero line. Additionally, theADX (14) is at44.09, which firmly places it in the strong trend zone, highlighting that the prevailing uptrend is well-supported by directional strength. Together, these signals make Laurus Labs a high-quality short-term candidate for momentum-based traders.

Price action remains robust, with the stock consistently holding above its key short-term moving averages, further confirming the strength of the current trend. The recent breakout from consolidation zones indicates that buyers are firmly in control, setting the stage for a potential continuation towards higher levels in the coming sessions.

Breakout zone: Sustained positive momentum after a steady consolidation phase.

Sustained positive momentum after a steady consolidation phase. Pattern: Short-term momentum continuation with trend confirmation

RSI: Bullish, above 60 but not yet overbought, suggesting more room to rally

MACD: Positive, confirming renewed buying strength

ADX: Strong trend above 40, reinforcing the directional bias

Strong trend above 40, reinforcing the directional bias Technical analysis: The setup remains technically sound, with momentum, trend strength, and price action all aligning in favor of the bulls. If Laurus Labs holds above immediate support levels, the stock is well-positioned to rally towards the ₹ 845 mark in the short term.

The setup remains technically sound, with momentum, trend strength, and price action all aligning in favor of the bulls. If Laurus Labs holds above immediate support levels, the stock is well-positioned to rally towards the 845 mark in the short term. Risk factors: A close below ₹ 758 would negate this bullish momentum structure and signal that the short-term trend may be stalling. Traders should watch for any sudden reversal patterns or volume spikes that could indicate profit-booking near target zones. Strict stop-loss discipline is essential to protect capital.

Buy at: ₹ 790.00

790.00 Target price: ₹ 845.00

845.00 Stop loss: ₹ 758.00

Market Wrap

The Nifty 50 managed to hold slightly above the 25,000 mark but still ended lower, settling at 25,149.85, down 205.40 points or 0.81%. The BSE Sensex saw a steep fall, losing 689.81 points or 0.83% to close at 82,500.47, as heavyweight stocks failed to offer any meaningful support. The Bank Nifty, too, slipped 201.30 points or 0.35%, finishing at 56,754.70, signaling weakness in financials and limited participation from key banking names.

Sectoral performance painted a grim picture. Auto fell by 0.80%, Oil & Gas dropped 0.67%, and Realty lost 0.63%, all contributing to the downward drag. Although defensives made a mild attempt to stabilize sentiment — with Pharma gaining 0.72%, FMCG up 0.42%, and Healthcare barely positive at 0.08% — their contribution wasn’t enough to offset the broader market weakness.

In stock-specific action, a few names managed to defy the downtrend. Hindustan Unilever jumped 4.62%, while SBI Life Insurance and Axis Bank rose 1.38% and 0.82%, respectively, supported by selective institutional buying. However, the dominant mood remained bearish, with heavyweights like TCS plunging 3.83%, M&M declining 2.82%, and Bajaj Auto falling 2.63%, all pointing toward heightened selling pressure

Nifty Technical Analysis Daily & Hourly

The Nifty ended Friday’s session (11 July) on a distinctly weak note, closing at 25,149.85, down by 205.40 points or about 0.81%. The index opened with a gap-down and immediately slipped below its recent consolidation range of 25,300–25,600, confirming a breakdown that shifts the near-term bias firmly to the downside. With this move, the Nifty has breached its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which stands at 25,265, and is now trading between the 20-DMA and the 40-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed at 25,009. This breakdown signals that any bounce back toward the 20-DMA is likely to be sold into, with traders now eyeing downside levels near 25,000 and 24,800 as potential targets.

On the hourly chart, the weakness appears more pronounced. The index continues to trade below both its short-term 20-hour SMA at 25,348 and the 40-hour EMA at 25,363, indicating that intraday rallies are facing resistance and sellers are dominating short-term trades. The technical structure suggests that the recent consolidation has given way to a fresh leg lower, which could accelerate if support at the psychological 25,000 mark fails to hold.

Momentum indicators paint a mixed but cautious picture. On the daily timeframe, the momentum indicator shows a positive crossover, which implies that medium-term strength is not fully broken yet. However, this signal is overshadowed by the sharp breakdown below the 20-DMA. On the hourly chart, momentum has clearly deteriorated — the indicator here shows a negative crossover, aligning with the price structure that favors bears in the very short term.

Options data further reinforces the bearish bias. The total Call Open Interest (OI) is at 15.45 crore, significantly outweighing the Put OI of 8.50 crore, creating a net OI difference of about –6.95 crore. This indicates heavy call writing, which is a sign of strong resistance building overhead. Moreover, intraday changes show that Call OI jumped by 7.66 crore contracts while Put OI rose by only 3.06 crore contracts, widening the net bearish difference to –4.60 crore for the session. The maximum Call OI is concentrated at the 25,500 strike, with the largest addition at 25,300, which now acts as a firm resistance zone. On the downside, the 25,000 strike carries the highest Put OI and saw the most Put additions, highlighting it as a crucial support level in the near term.

Volatility remains contained, but the market breadth tells a clear story of weakness. The advance-decline ratio on the NSE was sharply negative on Friday, with 1,040 stocks advancing against 1,901 declines, showing that sellers dominated across the broader market too. Although India VIX data wasn’t updated here, no sharp volatility spike has yet appeared, suggesting the selling is orderly for now — but the breakdown in price action could trigger more volatility if key support zones give way.

In summary, unless the Nifty quickly recovers and sustains above the 25,300–25,350 area, the near-term trend remains negative with a high probability of further downside toward 25,000 and potentially 24,800. Any rebound back toward the 20-DMA may offer traders an opportunity to sell, with strict stop-loss discipline. For now, the breakdown below the tight consolidation range and the clear bearish bias in the derivatives segment both point to short-term weakness dominating early next week’s trade.

