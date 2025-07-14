Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 14 July

The Nifty ended Friday’s session (11 July) on a distinctly weak note, closing at 25,149.85, down by 205.40 points or about 0.81%. The index opened with a gap-down and immediately slipped below its recent consolidation range of 25,300–25,600, confirming a breakdown that shifts the near-term bias firmly to the downside. With this move, the Nifty has breached its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), which stands at 25,265, and is now trading between the 20-DMA and the 40-day exponential moving average (EMA) placed at 25,009. This breakdown signals that any bounce back toward the 20-DMA is likely to be sold into, with traders now eyeing downside levels near 25,000 and 24,800 as potential targets.