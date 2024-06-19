Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Supermarts & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Supermarts, JSW Steel, Cipla, JSW Energy
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Supermarts, JSW Steel, Cipla, JSW Energy hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -98.4(-0.42%) points and Sensex was down by -27.93(-0.04%) points at 19 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 322.7(0.64%) at 19 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started