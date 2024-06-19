Explore
Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Supermarts & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Supermarts, JSW Steel, Cipla, JSW Energy

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Supermarts, JSW Steel, Cipla, JSW Energy hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -98.4(-0.42%) points and Sensex was down by -27.93(-0.04%) points at 19 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 322.7(0.64%) at 19 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Bajaj Finance were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 19 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
