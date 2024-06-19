Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Supermarts & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Supermarts & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Supermarts, JSW Steel, Cipla, JSW Energy

LiveMint

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Avenue Supermarts, JSW Steel, Cipla, JSW Energy hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -98.4(-0.42%) points and Sensex was down by -27.93(-0.04%) points at 19 Jun 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 322.7(0.64%) at 19 Jun 2024 10:44:55 IST.Other stocks such as Ascom Leasing & Investments, Secur Credentials, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, QUEST LABORATORIES ORD hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Bajaj Finance were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.