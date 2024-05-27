Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Bosch & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Bosch, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Samvardhana Motherson International, Bharat Electronics
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Bosch, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Samvardhana Motherson International, Bharat Electronics hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 41.75(0.18%) points and Sensex was up by 227.02(0.3%) points at 27 May 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 347.3(0.71%) at 27 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as Best Agrolife, Compuage Infocom, GSS Infotech, RAJRATAN GLO, Future Retail hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
