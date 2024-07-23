Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Consumer Products & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Mphasis

Published23 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Godrej Consumer Products, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Mphasis hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -43.55(-0.18%) points and Sensex was down by -17.48(-0.02%) points at 23 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -71.35(-0.14%) at 23 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Shrenik, Palred Technologies, Mep Infrastructure Developers, Secur Credentials, Sel Manufacturing Company hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index ITC, Larsen & Toubro, Ultratech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers while Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Bajaj Finance were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:23 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
