Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Infosys & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Infosys, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Colgate Palmolive India, GAIL India

First Published16 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Infosys, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Colgate Palmolive India, GAIL India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 70.6(0.29%) points and Sensex was up by 192.7(0.24%) points at 16 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 46.5(0.09%) at 16 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST.
Other stocks such as Secur Credentials, Landmark Cars hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

169.55
11:00 AM | 16 JUL 2024
2.75 (1.65%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

324.65
11:00 AM | 16 JUL 2024
2.1 (0.65%)

Bandhan Bank

197.70
11:00 AM | 16 JUL 2024
2.35 (1.2%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.90
11:00 AM | 16 JUL 2024
1.3 (0.77%)
Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sunteck Realty

649.85
10:54 AM | 16 JUL 2024
42.35 (6.97%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

82.37
10:54 AM | 16 JUL 2024
5.27 (6.84%)

HBL Power Systems

670.80
10:54 AM | 16 JUL 2024
40.75 (6.47%)

Godawari Power And Ispat

1,181.00
10:54 AM | 16 JUL 2024
64.5 (5.78%)
