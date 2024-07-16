Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Infosys & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Infosys, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Colgate Palmolive India, GAIL India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 70.6(0.29%) points and Sensex was up by 192.7(0.24%) points at 16 Jul 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 46.5(0.09%) at 16 Jul 2024 10:44:58 IST.Other stocks such as Secur Credentials, Landmark Cars hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the BSE Sensex index Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!