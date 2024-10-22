Torrent Power, Whirlpool Of India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Torrent Power, Whirlpool Of India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Pilani Investment & Industries

Published22 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Torrent Power, Whirlpool Of India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Pilani Investment & Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -110.85(-0.45%) points and Sensex was down by -133.39(-0.16%) points at 22 Oct 2024 10:59:56 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -24.6(-0.05%) at 22 Oct 2024 10:44:52 IST.
Other stocks such as PNC Infratech, Tanla Platforms, RBL Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Infosys, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers while Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
GAIL India share price

215.75
11:12 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-3.8 (-1.73%)

Tata Steel share price

152.10
11:12 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-2.9 (-1.87%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

158.60
11:12 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-1.6 (-1%)

Bandhan Bank share price

181.15
11:12 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-3.8 (-2.05%)
Whirlpool Of India share price

2,393.85
11:06 AM | 22 OCT 2024
45.9 (1.95%)

Torrent Power share price

1,991.80
11:08 AM | 22 OCT 2024
25.3 (1.29%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,512.60
11:08 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-119.3 (-1.8%)
PNC Infratech share price

335.35
11:08 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-31.35 (-8.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,280.00
11:08 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-385.65 (-8.27%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,675.35
11:08 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-128.85 (-7.14%)

360 One Wam share price

1,030.05
11:07 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-74.45 (-6.74%)
Jyothy Labs share price

538.45
11:08 AM | 22 OCT 2024
22.75 (4.41%)

Hindustan Zinc share price

518.45
11:08 AM | 22 OCT 2024
16.9 (3.37%)

City Union Bank share price

172.05
11:08 AM | 22 OCT 2024
21.3 (14.13%)

