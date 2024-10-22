Torrent Power, Whirlpool Of India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Torrent Power, Whirlpool Of India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Pilani Investment & Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -110.85(-0.45%) points and Sensex was down by -133.39(-0.16%) points at 22 Oct 2024 10:59:56 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -24.6(-0.05%) at 22 Oct 2024 10:44:52 IST.
Other stocks such as PNC Infratech, Tanla Platforms, RBL Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, Nestle India, Infosys, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers while Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
