Torrent Power, Whirlpool Of India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Torrent Power, Whirlpool Of India, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Multi Commodity Exchange Of India, Pilani Investment & Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -110.85(-0.45%) points and Sensex was down by -133.39(-0.16%) points at 22 Oct 2024 10:59:56 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -24.6(-0.05%) at 22 Oct 2024 10:44:52 IST.Other stocks such as PNC Infratech, Tanla Platforms, RBL Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

