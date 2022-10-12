The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Tracxn Technologies was subscribed 54 per cent on the second day of offer on Tuesday. The public issue will close on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. On Friday, market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies said it has raised a little more than ₹139 crore from anchor investors.

As per market observes, Tracx Tech shares are available at a premium (GMP) of ₹8 in the grey market today. The finalisation of the basis of share allotment could happen on Monday, October 17, 2022 and the shares of the company are expected to list on leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE this month on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Tracxn Technologies' IPO of up to 3,86,72,208 equity shares is in a price range of ₹75-80 a share. The public issue is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares by promoters and investors. The OFS will see sale of up to 76.62 lakh shares each by promoters Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal, up to 12.63 lakh shares each by Flipkart founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale is expected to garner ₹309 crore.

IIFL Securities is the sole book-running lead manager to the public issue and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar of the initial share sale.

“Tracxn has emerged as a major player in the private market data service provider, providing enterprise grade data curation. The company’s operations being based in India provide an advantage in cost effectiveness as compared to its global competitors. The offer is a complete OFS and hence the proceeds won’t be available to the company. The company was loss-making till FY 22 and has posted positive results for 3MFY23. Hence, it will be too early to comment on the performance and valuations of the company," said Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlisteArena.

Founded in 2013, Tracxn Technologies provides market intelligence data for private companies. The company's extensive global database, customized solutions and features allow its customers to source and track companies across sectors and geographies to address their requirements.