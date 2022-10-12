Tracxn Technologies IPO: Check GMP on the last day of the subscription2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 07:55 AM IST
- Tracxn Technologies IPO was subscribed 54% on day 2 of the issue on Tuesday
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Tracxn Technologies was subscribed 54 per cent on the second day of offer on Tuesday. The public issue will close on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. On Friday, market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies said it has raised a little more than ₹139 crore from anchor investors.