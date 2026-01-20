Trade tussle takes toll, Nifty logs worst fall in seven months
Clarity may return after the Union budget, the India-EU trade deal, the US Fed meeting, and progress on the India-US trade talks. For now, investors are bracing more volatility ahead.
Global trade jitters erased investor wealth by a staggering ₹9.86 trillion on Tuesday, after the Nifty plunged the most in seven months. In the background, tariff tensions rose between the US and its Nato allies over Greenland, and uncertainty lingered over the India-US trade deal.