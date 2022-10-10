Transcending pessimism, PE flows in real estate grow 40% in H1F23

Private equity (PE) flows in Indian real estate defied global headwinds, jumping 40% year-on-year to $2.8 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year, a report by real estate services firm ANAROCK Capital showe
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Private equity (PE) flows in Indian real estate defied global headwinds, jumping 40% year-on-year to $2.8 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year, a report by real estate services firm ANAROCK Capital showed. However, PE investments in the sector were still 32% below the pre-covid level of $4.1 billion during April-September 2019, the report said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Private equity (PE) flows in Indian real estate defied global headwinds, jumping 40% year-on-year to $2.8 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year, a report by real estate services firm ANAROCK Capital showed. However, PE investments in the sector were still 32% below the pre-covid level of $4.1 billion during April-September 2019, the report said.
The contribution of the top 10 deals in total PE investments shot up to 86% from 80% in the corresponding period in 2021. These included a $700-million investment in Tata Realty and Infrastructure by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and $660 million worth of investment in Bharti Enterprises.
Besides, the average ticket size of the deals soared to $121 million in H1FY23, as compared to $75 million in H1FY22 (April-September 2021) and $106 million in H2FY22 (October 2021-March 2022). The report attributed the increased ticket size to investors shifting more towards multi-city deals and joint-venture (JV) platforms.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The movement of capital flows was strong in the national capital region (NCR) with a 60% rise in investments in H1FY23 compared to H2FY22 due to JV platform deals. The combined size of deals in the region rose to $942 million from $181 million in H1FY22 and $590 million in H2FY22. This marks a shift since private equity investors had been strongly focused on the Mumbai metropolitan region in 2021-22.
Meanwhile, equity funding dominates the PE funding mix in real estate with a healthy share of 79%, 300 basis points higher than H1FY22. Moreover, investments by foreign investors remained around 78%, indicating strong confidence in this space.
Asset-wise funding patterns reveal an improvement in demand and confidence in the commercial sector after the pandemic. PE investments in this space was $1.86 billion in H1FY23, roughly equivalent to the overall investments in the entire last year. Its share in investment has increased to 67%, up from 18% in H1FY22 and 56% in H2FY22.
“With many corporates moving from work-from-home to hybrid mode, demand and confidence in the commercial space has resurged and this is expected to continue for the next few quarters," the report said.
Residential asset class reported $372 million of PE investments, as compared to $378 million in H1FY22 and $390 million in H2FY22. However, the report noted that demand in the residential sector was rising due to significantly improved home-ownership sentiments amid continued work-from-home and hybrid work policies by many companies.
Investments in the retail space are expected to remain subdued for the next few quarters until physical shopping comes back to more promising levels, the report said.