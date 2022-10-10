Transcending pessimism, PE flows in real estate grow 40% in H1F23

The movement of capital flows was strong in the national capital region (NCR) with a 60% rise in investments in H1FY23 compared to H2FY22 due to JV platform deals. The combined size of deals in the region rose to $942 million from $181 million in H1FY22 and $590 million in H2FY22. This marks a shift since private equity investors had been strongly focused on the Mumbai metropolitan region in 2021-22.