Travel Food Services IPO: Price band set at ₹1,045-1,100 per share; check GMP, issue details, more

The Travel Food Services IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹1,045 to ₹1,100 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Travel Food Services IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Monday, July 7, and will close on Wednesday, July 9. The allocation to anchor investors for the Travel Food Services IPO is scheduled to take place on Friday, July 4.
The floor price is 1,045 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 1,100 times the face value of the equity shares. The Travel Food Services IPO lot size is 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter.
(more to come)
