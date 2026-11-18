(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders risk facing a short squeeze after reloading bearish positions, as renewed jitters around artificial intelligence and a spate of technical disruptions reignite a flight to safety.

A hawkish shift in the Federal Reserve’s outlook over the past week helped mute a nascent haven bid that sent 10-year bond yields as low as 4.81% earlier this month, leaving longstanding Treasury shorts largely intact. That’s fast becoming the market’s pain trade, strategists at Bank of America warned.

“Shorts saw a reprieve as momentum moved back in their favor after last week’s selloff,” Bank of America strategists wrote in a note Monday, adding that some momentum-driven accounts have recently re-entered short positions, although “to a smaller extent.”

The bearish positions are vulnerable to quick reversals amid flight-to-quality waves, the strategists said. “Shorts remain the more concentrated position and the likely pain trade if rates rally, but the threshold is higher after recent price action,” they said.

That risk was on display Tuesday. Treasuries quickly reversed losses led by better-than-expected US retail sales in October, after a report that a highly classified network used by the National Security Agency for internal communications was down. It was the latest in a series of outages that affected Microsoft Corp. and several banks since last week, stoking fears of widespread disruptions. Cash bonds rallied, sending yields to session lows across maturities, while futures volumes spiked to the highest of the day.

The moves follow a surge in demand to hedge against the tail risk of a half-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve at the Dec. 9 meeting, after hotter-than-expected inflation data for October and remarks by Governor Christopher Waller raising the prospect of an outsized increase.

Traders opened up the options playbook with bets around where the Secured Overnight Financing Rate will be after next month’s policy announcement. The December SOFR options have proved a popular hedging tool, expiring just two days after the last meeting of the year.

In the cash market, signs are emerging that crowded short positions may be starting to unwind. In the week up to Nov. 16, a JPMorgan Treasury client survey showed outright shorts positions remaining at their lowest in about three months, while outright long positions rose in a switch out of neutrals.

What Bloomberg Strategists say...

“Stronger data, combined with Treasuries’ decoupling from oil and AI-driven risk aversion, suggest a new narrative where the pain trade is increasingly higher yields.”

—Michael Ball, Macro Strategist, Markets Live

For the full analysis, click here.

Here’s a rundown of other positioning indicators across the rates market over the past week:

SOFR Options Positioning

Across SOFR Dec26, Mar27 and Jun27 options, a decent amount of new risk was added in Mar27 call strikes, due to heavy new positioning in SFRH7 95.25/95.50/96.00 broken call flies over the past week, which were bought with SFRH7 96.00/96.25 call spreads. In same tenor, SFRH7 95.50/95.75/96.00 call flies were also popular over recent sessions. There has also been outright buying in SOFR Dec26 95.75 puts over recent sessions, adding to open interest in that strike. Last week they were bought at 7.25 while the outright flow continued Monday via buyer at 6.75.

Across Dec26, Mar27 and Jun27 SOFR options, the 96.50 strike remains the most populated, where recent positioning has included SFRM7 96.50/97.25 2x3 call spreads, which were bought vs selling Mar27 96.25/97.00 2x3 call spreads. More recent flow around the strike has been steady buying of Jun27 96.50/97.00/97.50/98.00 call condors.

Treasury Options Skew

The premium to hedge Treasury options remains skewed toward puts in the long end of the futures strip, although it has edged closer to neutral over recent sessions. With 10-year yields back above 5%, recent flows in Treasury options have been mixed around the December tenor. Standout trades have included downside via December 105.00/105.50 1x2 put spreads while upside has included December 106.00/107.00 call spreads.

JPMorgan Treasury Survey

In the week up to Nov. 16, investors switched to longs out of neutrals with shorts unchanged. Outright long positions rose by 3 percentage points, with neutral dropping the same amount. The survey continues to show lowest outright shorts since Aug. 17.

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