Treasuries Edge Lower as Traders Hold Back from Haven Buying

(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries pushed lower across the curve as reports of conciliatory messages from both the US and Iran damped demand for haven assets.

US government securities reversed their earlier gains following a Wall Street Journal report that said Iranian security chief Ali Larijani had pushed to resume nuclear talks with Washington. US President Donald Trump was open to dropping Iran sanctions if the new leader is pragmatic, the New York Times reported.

US 10-year yields climbed four basis points to 3.97% after earlier falling to an 11-month low of 3.92%. Thirty-year yields also rose four basis points to 4.65%. Havens such as Treasuries, the yen and Swiss franc had only made marginal gains in earlier Asian trading despite the escalation of the Iran conflict over the weekend.

“Those headlines seem to have been helpful in steadying sentiment,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a senior strategist at Nomura Australia Ltd. in Sydney. “The Iran situation is key for now. Markets will look for clues regarding the likely length and severity of future military action, especially the Iranian response.”

Treasuries in February posted their first monthly gain since November as tensions ratcheted up between the US and Iran, and investors grew concerned that the spread of artificial intelligence technology may harm the economy.

The upside for global bonds is also being damped by concern rising oil prices will add to inflation and reduce the value of fixed-income payments.

“The ‘bond-as-haven’ trade becomes less clean” if higher oil prices keep inflation pressures sticky, said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore. “It’s more about how sticky oil prices remain.”

