US Treasury futures declined as demand for havens waned on signs that the recent selloff in equities may be drawing some buyers back.

Futures on 10-year Treasury notes fell 9/32 to 106 18/32 in early trading in Asia on Monday, the equivalent of a roughly four-basis-point advance. There’s no cash trading in the Asia session due to a public holiday in Japan.

The move comes as US equity-index futures gained following a rout that was sparked by an unwinding of the artificial intelligence trade. Authorities across Asia stepped up efforts to stem the deepening stock-market rout, with measures including widening curbs on short selling and an easing of margin requirements.

“US equity futures have rallied in Asia time this morning and this improvement in sentiment seems to be the driver of US Treasury weakness,” said Andrew Ticehurst, a senior strategist at Nomura in Sydney.

The drop in Treasury futures underscore how bonds are once again moving in the opposite direction to equities as investors debate if stocks are primed for a rebound. Sticky inflation and concerns over the US fiscal outlook have weighed on the world’s biggest bond market, fueling doubts about how much of protection sovereign debt can offer when risk assets tumble.

“The AI selloff has dragged sentiment across markets, and if it resumes, Treasuries will see demand again,” said Anna Wu, an investment strategist and founder of Floodlines Research. “The bigger risk is the Federal Reserve. If it hikes aggressively, it could easily strip away Treasuries’ protection first, and we go from a yield trap to a growth downturn.”

Strategists at Bank of America Corp. and BMO Capital Markets have been steadfast in their backing of so-called curve-flattening trades, wagering that short-term Treasuries will underperform longer maturities. The idea is that continued Fed interest-rate hikes will lift short-dated yields, while the resulting drag on growth and inflation eventually pulls down longer-term borrowing costs.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.