Trent, Bajaj Finserv & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Trent, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ITC, NTPC hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 61.7(0.24%) points and Sensex was up by 222.45(0.26%) points at 26 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 55.4(0.1%) at 26 Sep 2024 10:44:55 IST. Other stocks such as Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, RBL Bank, UDAIPUR CEMENT WORKS, Shankara Building Products, Hlv Limited hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.


