Trent, Bharat Electronics may get Nifty 50 entry: Nuvama
This could replace LTI Mindtree and Divi's Laboratories from the Nifty 50 in the bellwether index’s upcoming reconstitution in end-September
Tata Sons-promoted Trent and state-owned Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) could replace LTI Mindtree and Divi’s Laboratories in the Nifty 50 in the bellwether index’s upcoming reconstitution in end-September, early analysis by brokerage Nuvama indicates.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started