Trent, Hindustan Unilever & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Trent, Hindustan Unilever, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, Interglobe Aviation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 184.7(0.74%) points and Sensex was up by 548.36(0.68%) points at 26 Aug 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 301.25(0.59%) at 26 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as DEBOCK INDUST, Future Supply Chain Solutions, IRB Invit Fund Unt, GSS Infotech, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Reliance Industries were the top gainers while Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.