Trent share price cracks 9% after management flags slower growth; Nuvama cuts target price

Trent share price in focus today: Shares of Tata Group’s retail arm, Trent, fell over 9% in Friday's trade, July 04, to hit the day's low of ₹5,652 after the company’s management flagged slower near-term growth in its core fashion business at its AGM.

At its 73rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), Trent lowered its near-term growth expectations, projecting 20% growth in its core fashion segment for the first quarter of the current fiscal — well below its five-year CAGR of 35% (FY20–25). However, management reaffirmed their aspiration of 25%-plus growth for the coming few years, but the current run rate falls short of it.

The cautious commentary heightened valuation concerns, prompting domestic brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities to downgrade the stock to ‘Hold’ and lower its target price to ₹5,884 from ₹6,627, citing a miss on the growth run-rate and trimming its FY26 and FY27 revenue and EBITDA estimates.

During their commentary, management mentioned the growth trajectory for Q1FY26, which seems to be underwhelming given the high expectations based on the past track record of growth (35% CAGR over FY20–25). The current run rate even falls short on management’s aspiration of 25% growth for the next few years, said Nuvama.

Adjusting for the current run rate, the brokerage cuts its FY26E and FY27E revenue by -5% and -6% and EBITDA by -9% and -12%. Pickup in Zudio Beauty and the Star business can become the next big growth levers, but it believes these businesses need to stabilize before scaling up.

The management expects that Trent Hypermarket (Star Bazaar) can become bigger than Westside and Zudio given the size of the food industry and also shared that there are no current plans for merging Star Bazaar and Big Basket.

The management reaffirmed that the company is on track to reach the 10x target, which was announced during the FY23 AGM, and says revenue has already doubled over the past two years.

On the expansion, front, Trent plans to add 250-plus stores in all the formats combined for FY26 and may also add more stores considering the market conditions and availability of investable properties.