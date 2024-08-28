Trent, Torrent Pharmaceuticals & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Trent, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Infosys, Abbott India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 3.6(0.01%) points and Sensex was down by -6.55(-0.01%) points at 28 Aug 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -140.0(-0.27%) at 28 Aug 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills, Forcas Studio, Solve Plastic Products, Interarch Building Products, Kataria Industries hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Wipro, Indusind Bank, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top gainers while Nestle India, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, ITC were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank were the top losers.

