Trent’s dapper growth is the showstopper, but stock’s pricey
Summary
At a time when many consumer-focused companies are finding it hard to lift their revenue growth adequately, Trent Ltd saw another stellar quarter. The retailer’s September quarter (Q2FY24) standalone revenue rose by 59% year-on-year and 37% on a four-year compound annual growth rate basis to ₹2,891 crore, beating estimates.